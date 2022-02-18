Bang Overseas Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.11 crore, up 36.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.11 crore in December 2021 up 36.77% from Rs. 19.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021 up 43.98% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021 up 243.1% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

Bang Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2020.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 36.35 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.65% returns over the last 6 months and 37.69% over the last 12 months.