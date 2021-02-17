Bang Overseas Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore, down 31.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.09 crore in December 2020 down 31.9% from Rs. 28.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020 down 76.44% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 88.47% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2019.

Bang Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.79 in December 2019.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 26.05 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.14% returns over the last 6 months and 33.93% over the last 12 months.