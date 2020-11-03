Bandhan Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,923.09 crore, up 25.77% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,923.09 crore in September 2020 up 25.77% from Rs. 1529.0454 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 920.01 crore in September 2020 down 5.33% from Rs. 971.80 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,627.52 crore in September 2020 up 24.53% from Rs. 1,306.94 crore in September 2019.

Bandhan Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.04 in September 2019.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 300.85 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -49.00% over the last 12 months.