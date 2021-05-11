Bandhan Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,757.00 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,757.00 crore in March 2021 up 4.58% from Rs. 1680.0367 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.03 crore in March 2021 down 80.08% from Rs. 517.29 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,729.48 crore in March 2021 up 13.73% from Rs. 1,520.69 crore in March 2020.

Bandhan Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2020.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 295.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.