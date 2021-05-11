MARKET NEWS

Bandhan Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,757.00 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bandhan Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,757.00 crore in March 2021 up 4.58% from Rs. 1680.0367 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.03 crore in March 2021 down 80.08% from Rs. 517.29 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,729.48 crore in March 2021 up 13.73% from Rs. 1,520.69 crore in March 2020.

Bandhan Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2020.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 295.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.

Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,570.462,906.822,463.24
(b) Income on Investment356.85315.77246.54
(c) Int. on balances With RBI12.4518.3630.16
(d) Others60.8966.89106.35
Other Income787.25553.28500.18
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,243.651,236.101,166.25
Employees Cost425.69434.76362.07
Other Expenses389.09276.18297.46
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,729.481,914.081,520.69
Provisions And Contingencies1,594.311,068.73827.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax135.17845.35693.33
Tax32.14212.76176.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.03632.59517.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.03632.59517.29
Equity Share Capital1,610.601,610.381,610.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.643.933.21
Diluted EPS0.643.923.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.643.933.21
Diluted EPS0.643.923.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA5,757.76859.22992.78
ii) Net NPA2,861.03201.34389.40
i) % of Gross NPA0.071.111.48
ii) % of Net NPA0.040.260.58
Return on Assets %--0.610.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bandhan Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 12:44 pm

