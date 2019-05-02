Bandhan Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,257.47 crore, up 45.64% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,257.47 crore in March 2019 up 45.64% from Rs. 863.4041 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 650.87 crore in March 2019 up 67.81% from Rs. 387.86 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,153.20 crore in March 2019 up 63.85% from Rs. 703.81 crore in March 2018.

Bandhan Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2018.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 599.45 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 55.86% returns over the last 6 months and 16.75% over the last 12 months.