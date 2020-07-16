Bandhan Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,811.53 crore, up 15.05% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,811.53 crore in June 2020 up 15.05% from Rs. 1574.5566 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 549.82 crore in June 2020 down 31.58% from Rs. 803.62 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,584.18 crore in June 2020 up 16.91% from Rs. 1,355.07 crore in June 2019.

Bandhan Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.99 in June 2019.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 349.40 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.03% returns over the last 6 months and -36.40% over the last 12 months.