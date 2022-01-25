MARKET NEWS

Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,124.70 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bandhan Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,124.70 crore in December 2021 up 2.56% from Rs. 2071.7338 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 858.97 crore in December 2021 up 35.79% from Rs. 632.59 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,950.15 crore in December 2021 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,914.08 crore in December 2020.

Bandhan Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2020.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 307.85 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.55% over the last 12 months.

Bandhan Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,975.342,777.682,906.82
(b) Income on Investment394.42339.41315.77
(c) Int. on balances With RBI38.6758.3818.36
(d) Others0.235.4366.89
Other Income712.29491.63553.28
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,283.961,245.471,236.10
Employees Cost519.03545.68434.76
Other Expenses367.81332.13276.18
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,950.151,549.231,914.08
Provisions And Contingencies805.715,577.921,068.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,144.44-4,028.69845.35
Tax285.47-1,020.09212.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities858.97-3,008.60632.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period858.97-3,008.60632.59
Equity Share Capital1,610.721,610.701,610.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.33-18.683.93
Diluted EPS5.33-18.683.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.33-18.683.93
Diluted EPS5.33-18.683.92
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA9,441.578,763.60859.22
ii) Net NPA2,413.132,265.81201.34
i) % of Gross NPA10.8110.821.11
ii) % of Net NPA3.013.040.26
Return on Assets %0.72-2.640.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:00 am

