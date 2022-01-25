Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,124.70 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,124.70 crore in December 2021 up 2.56% from Rs. 2071.7338 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 858.97 crore in December 2021 up 35.79% from Rs. 632.59 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,950.15 crore in December 2021 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,914.08 crore in December 2020.

Bandhan Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2020.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 307.85 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and -0.55% over the last 12 months.