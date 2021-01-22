Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,071.73 crore, up 34.5% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,071.73 crore in December 2020 up 34.5% from Rs. 1540.2756 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 632.59 crore in December 2020 down 13.47% from Rs. 731.03 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,914.08 crore in December 2020 up 51.44% from Rs. 1,263.88 crore in December 2019.

Bandhan Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.54 in December 2019.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 340.70 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -28.54% over the last 12 months.