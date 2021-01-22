MARKET NEWS

Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,071.73 crore, up 34.5% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bandhan Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,071.73 crore in December 2020 up 34.5% from Rs. 1540.2756 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 632.59 crore in December 2020 down 13.47% from Rs. 731.03 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,914.08 crore in December 2020 up 51.44% from Rs. 1,263.88 crore in December 2019.

Bandhan Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.54 in December 2019.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 340.70 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -28.54% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,906.822,792.552,371.15
(b) Income on Investment315.77272.29200.60
(c) Int. on balances With RBI18.3646.7353.14
(d) Others66.8986.0692.74
Other Income553.28381.76357.72
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,236.101,274.541,177.35
Employees Cost434.76414.78340.49
Other Expenses276.18262.56293.63
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,914.081,627.521,263.88
Provisions And Contingencies1,068.73394.51294.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax845.351,233.01969.00
Tax212.76312.99237.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities632.59920.01731.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period632.59920.01731.03
Equity Share Capital1,610.381,610.351,610.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.935.714.54
Diluted EPS3.925.714.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.935.714.54
Diluted EPS3.925.714.52
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA859.22873.971,181.96
ii) Net NPA201.34262.55491.44
i) % of Gross NPA1.111.181.93
ii) % of Net NPA0.260.360.81
Return on Assets %0.610.900.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bandhan Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 08:00 am

