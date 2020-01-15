App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,540.28 crore, up 37.04% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bandhan Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,540.28 crore in December 2019 up 37.04% from Rs. 1124.0014 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 731.03 crore in December 2019 up 120.68% from Rs. 331.27 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,263.88 crore in December 2019 up 40.36% from Rs. 900.48 crore in December 2018.

Bandhan Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2018.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 518.55 on January 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and 17.00% over the last 12 months.

Bandhan Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,371.152,370.151,435.55
(b) Income on Investment200.60195.50151.25
(c) Int. on balances With RBI53.1451.2512.60
(d) Others92.7473.3750.14
Other Income357.72360.27234.10
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,177.351,161.23525.55
Employees Cost340.49332.71255.75
Other Expenses293.63249.67201.87
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,263.881,306.94900.48
Provisions And Contingencies294.88145.55377.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax969.001,161.39522.83
Tax237.96189.59191.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities731.03971.80331.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period731.03971.80331.27
Equity Share Capital1,610.081,610.071,192.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.546.042.78
Diluted EPS4.526.012.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.546.042.78
Diluted EPS4.526.012.77
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,181.961,064.21831.02
ii) Net NPA491.44336.88236.71
i) % of Gross NPA1.931.762.41
ii) % of Net NPA0.810.560.70
Return on Assets %0.891.210.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 15, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

