Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,540.28 crore, up 37.04% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,540.28 crore in December 2019 up 37.04% from Rs. 1124.0014 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 731.03 crore in December 2019 up 120.68% from Rs. 331.27 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,263.88 crore in December 2019 up 40.36% from Rs. 900.48 crore in December 2018.

Bandhan Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2018.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 492.30 on January 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 8.78% over the last 12 months.