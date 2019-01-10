Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,124.00 crore, up 53.6% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,124.00 crore in December 2018 up 53.6% from Rs. 731.7805 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.27 crore in December 2018 up 10.41% from Rs. 300.05 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 900.48 crore in December 2018 up 56.75% from Rs. 574.47 crore in December 2017.

Bandhan Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2017.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 455.40 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.50% over the last 12 months.