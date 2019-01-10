App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,124.00 crore, up 53.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bandhan Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,124.00 crore in December 2018 up 53.6% from Rs. 731.7805 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 331.27 crore in December 2018 up 10.41% from Rs. 300.05 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 900.48 crore in December 2018 up 56.75% from Rs. 574.47 crore in December 2017.

Bandhan Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2017.

Bandhan Bank shares closed at 455.40 on January 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.50% over the last 12 months.

Bandhan Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,435.55 1,399.84 954.89
(b) Income on Investment 151.25 159.44 129.75
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 12.60 12.54 21.09
(d) Others 50.14 33.81 72.49
Other Income 234.10 230.44 158.20
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 525.55 528.19 446.44
Employees Cost 255.75 234.16 162.96
Other Expenses 201.87 199.74 152.56
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 900.48 873.99 574.47
Provisions And Contingencies 377.65 124.18 122.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 522.83 749.81 451.92
Tax 191.56 262.16 151.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 331.27 487.65 300.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 331.27 487.65 300.05
Equity Share Capital 1,192.80 1,192.80 1,095.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- 26.24
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 4.09 2.74
Diluted EPS 2.77 4.08 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 4.09 2.74
Diluted EPS 2.77 4.08 2.74
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 831.02 413.35 386.29
ii) Net NPA 236.71 220.36 184.12
i) % of Gross NPA 2.41 1.29 1.67
ii) % of Net NPA 0.70 0.69 0.80
Return on Assets % 0.73 1.08 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

