English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HDFC sells 3% stake in Bandhan Bank through block deal

    The stock opened nearly 1% lower after the huge block deal but soon recovered and was trading 1% higher at Rs 318 a share on BSE.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd  recorded a series of block deals on Friday with around 49.7 million shares or 3 percent stake in the bank changing hands in bunched trades, Bloomberg reported.

    Details of the buyers and sellers were not available.

    The stock opened nearly 1 percent lower after the huge block deal but soon recovered and was trading 1 percent higher at Rs 318 a share on BSE.

    CNBC Awaaz reported that HDFC Ltd is likely to sell around 50 million shares via bulk deal. As of December quarter, HDFC Ltd held 9.89 percent stake in the bank.

    According to a CNBC Awaaz report, HDfC had to pare its stake in Bandhan Bank below 5% in light of the proposed merger. Post this stake sale, HDFC's stake in Bandhan Bank to fell below 5%, the report added.

    Close

    On Monday, India’s largest mortgage lender HDFC announced that its board has approved the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank.

    On 5 April, Bandhan Bank said loan growth in the January-March period improved to 16 percent year-on-year. This is a vast improvement from the 9.6 percent growth for Q3FY22. Recently, Bandhan Group-led consortium to acquire IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bandhan Bank #block deal #HDFC #stock buzzing
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 09:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.