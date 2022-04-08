HDFC sells 3% stake in Bandhan Bank through block deal

live bse live

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd recorded a series of block deals on Friday with around 49.7 million shares or 3 percent stake in the bank changing hands in bunched trades, Bloomberg reported.

Details of the buyers and sellers were not available.

The stock opened nearly 1 percent lower after the huge block deal but soon recovered and was trading 1 percent higher at Rs 318 a share on BSE.

CNBC Awaaz reported that HDFC Ltd is likely to sell around 50 million shares via bulk deal. As of December quarter, HDFC Ltd held 9.89 percent stake in the bank.

According to a CNBC Awaaz report, HDfC had to pare its stake in Bandhan Bank below 5% in light of the proposed merger. Post this stake sale, HDFC's stake in Bandhan Bank to fell below 5%, the report added.

On Monday, India’s largest mortgage lender HDFC announced that its board has approved the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank.

On 5 April, Bandhan Bank said loan growth in the January-March period improved to 16 percent year-on-year. This is a vast improvement from the 9.6 percent growth for Q3FY22. Recently, Bandhan Group-led consortium to acquire IDFC AMC for Rs 4,500 crore.





