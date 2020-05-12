App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank Q4: Profit falls 20% to Rs 517 crore on additional COVID-19 provisions

The sequential growth in advances was 9.76 percent, the bank said, adding deposits increased by 32.04 percent YoY (up 3.96 percent QoQ) to Rs 57,802 crore as on March 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on May 12 reported a 20.5 percent year-on-year degrowth in Q4 FY20 profit due to additional provisions on account of COVID-19.

Profit for the quarter dropped to Rs 517.3 crore, against Rs 650.9 crore in the same period last year.

"In Q4 FY20, the bank has taken additional provision on standard assets on account of COVID-19 amounting to Rs 690 crore. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio total additional provision in books stands at Rs 1,000 crore," said Bandhan in its BSE filing.

Close

Hence, the provisions shot up 439.8 percent YoY (up 180.6 percent sequentially) to Rs 827.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020.

related news

Net interest income for the quarter grew sharply by 33.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,680 crore, with advances rising by 60.46 percent (to Rs 71,846 crore).

"Q4FY20 has been a satisfying quarter given the challenges faced during the quarter. During the quarter, the bank has showcased the strengths of its deposit franchise with continuously growing deposits in all the segments," Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO said.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

The sequential growth in advances was 9.76 percent, the bank said, adding deposits increased by 32.04 percent YoY (up 3.96 percent QoQ) to Rs 57,802 crore as on March 2020.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 45 basis points sequentially to 1.48 percent and net NPA dipped 23 basis points to 0.58 percent in March quarter.

Non-interest income during the quarter grew by 29 percent to Rs 500.18 crore and pre-provision operating profit increased by 31.9 percent to Rs 1,520.69 crore compared to the same period last year.

For the year ended March 2020, Bandhan Bank has registered a 55 percent increase in profit at Rs 3,024 crore and net interest income grew by 40.7 percent to Rs 6,324 crore compared to the previous year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.