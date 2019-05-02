App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank Q4 PAT jumps 67% to Rs 651 cr as asset quality improves

The company's gross NPA excluding IL&FS stood at 1.08%.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bandhan Bank has reported 67.7 percent jump in its Q4FY19 net profit at Rs 651 crore on the back better assets quality.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 388 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) of the bank rose 45.6 percent at Rs 1,258 crore versus Rs 864 crore.

The company's gross NPA declined to 2.04% from 2.41%, while net NPA was at 0.58% versus 0.70%, QoQ.

The net interest margin stood at 10.69 percent, while loan growth was at 38.46 percent.

The company's gross NPA excluding IL&FS stood at 1.08%.

The cost-to-income ratio was at 29.91 percent, and total advances grew by 38.46% at Rs 44,776 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each (i.e. 30%), subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

At 12:31 hrs Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 615.50, up Rs 17.50, or 2.93 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 2, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Results

