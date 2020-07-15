App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bandhan Bank net profit falls 31.6% to Rs 550 crore in April-June

The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was Rs 804 crore.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a 31.6-percent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 550 crore during the April-June quarter.

The lender's bottomline in the corresponding period a year ago was Rs 804 crore.

A Bandhan Bank statement said it has taken accelerated additional provision on standard assets amounting to Rs 750 crore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close

Operating profit during the quarter grew by 16.8 percent to Rs 1,584 crore as against Rs 1,356 crore a year ago.

The lender's deposits grew by 6.18 percent quarter- on-quarter, the statement added.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Business #Results

