Banco Products Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore in September 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 208.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.85 crore in September 2022 up 284.63% from Rs. 34.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.88 crore in September 2022 up 227.31% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 18.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

Banco Products shares closed at 195.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.19% returns over the last 6 months and 2.68% over the last 12 months.

Banco Products (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.80 251.62 208.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.80 251.62 208.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 178.49 164.31 139.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.37 -8.94 -3.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.73 11.80 11.63
Depreciation 5.22 5.04 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.83 40.57 36.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.90 38.84 19.58
Other Income 109.76 2.53 20.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.66 41.37 40.18
Interest 0.12 0.07 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.54 41.30 40.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.54 41.30 40.07
Tax 8.69 7.54 5.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 133.85 33.76 34.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 133.85 33.76 34.80
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.72 4.72 4.87
Diluted EPS 18.72 4.72 4.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.72 4.72 4.87
Diluted EPS 18.72 4.72 4.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

