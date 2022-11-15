Banco Products Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore in September 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 208.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.85 crore in September 2022 up 284.63% from Rs. 34.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.88 crore in September 2022 up 227.31% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 18.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

Banco Products shares closed at 195.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.19% returns over the last 6 months and 2.68% over the last 12 months.