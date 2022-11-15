English
    Banco Products Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore in September 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 208.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.85 crore in September 2022 up 284.63% from Rs. 34.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.88 crore in September 2022 up 227.31% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.

    Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 18.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in September 2021.

    Banco Products shares closed at 195.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.19% returns over the last 6 months and 2.68% over the last 12 months.

    Banco Products (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.80251.62208.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.80251.62208.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials178.49164.31139.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.37-8.94-3.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7311.8011.63
    Depreciation5.225.045.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8340.5736.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.9038.8419.58
    Other Income109.762.5320.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.6641.3740.18
    Interest0.120.070.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.5441.3040.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.5441.3040.07
    Tax8.697.545.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities133.8533.7634.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period133.8533.7634.80
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.724.724.87
    Diluted EPS18.724.724.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.724.724.87
    Diluted EPS18.724.724.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am