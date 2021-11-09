Banco Products Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.84 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.84 crore in September 2021 up 21.5% from Rs. 171.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.80 crore in September 2021 up 66.43% from Rs. 20.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021 up 12.44% from Rs. 40.18 crore in September 2020.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.92 in September 2020.

Banco Products shares closed at 198.00 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.88% returns over the last 6 months and 112.90% over the last 12 months.