Banco Products Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore in September 2019 down 18.12% from Rs. 184.73 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2019 down 71.5% from Rs. 49.62 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.04 crore in September 2019 down 61.51% from Rs. 70.25 crore in September 2018.

Banco Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.94 in September 2018.

Banco Products shares closed at 107.65 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -40.13% over the last 12 months.