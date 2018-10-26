Banco Products Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 184.73 crore, up 20.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 184.73 crore in September 2018 up 20.15% from Rs. 153.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.62 crore in September 2018 up 38.56% from Rs. 35.81 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.25 crore in September 2018 up 39.94% from Rs. 50.20 crore in September 2017.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.01 in September 2017.

Banco Products shares closed at 182.95 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.25% returns over the last 6 months and -14.97% over the last 12 months.