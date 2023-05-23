English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banco Products Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore in March 2023 up 12.2% from Rs. 226.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.91 crore in March 2023 up 135.13% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.62 crore in March 2023 up 82.33% from Rs. 32.15 crore in March 2022.

    Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.

    Banco Products shares closed at 253.80 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.43% returns over the last 6 months and 100.95% over the last 12 months.

    Banco Products (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.38237.01226.71
    Other Operating Income5.98----
    Total Income From Operations254.36237.01226.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.96143.47132.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.751.7113.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3611.5211.31
    Depreciation5.465.394.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.8138.8240.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0236.1024.39
    Other Income12.148.012.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.1644.1127.26
    Interest0.080.080.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.0844.0327.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.0844.0327.22
    Tax8.1711.018.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.9133.0219.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.9133.0219.10
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.284.622.67
    Diluted EPS6.284.622.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.284.622.67
    Diluted EPS6.284.622.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Banco Products #Banco Products (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:21 am