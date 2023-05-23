Banco Products Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore in March 2023 up 12.2% from Rs. 226.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.91 crore in March 2023 up 135.13% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.62 crore in March 2023 up 82.33% from Rs. 32.15 crore in March 2022.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2022.

Banco Products shares closed at 253.80 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.43% returns over the last 6 months and 100.95% over the last 12 months.