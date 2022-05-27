Banco Products Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.71 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.71 crore in March 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 206.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022 down 30.75% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 29.66 crore in March 2021.

Banco Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2021.

Banco Products shares closed at 126.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.