Banco Products Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.71 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.71 crore in March 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 206.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2022 down 30.75% from Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 29.66 crore in March 2021.

Banco Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2021.

Banco Products shares closed at 126.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.

Banco Products (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.71 191.96 206.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 226.71 191.96 206.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.52 133.23 128.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.18 -13.12 -2.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.31 10.31 10.19
Depreciation 4.89 4.96 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.42 36.69 38.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.39 19.89 26.05
Other Income 2.87 0.81 -1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.26 20.70 24.66
Interest 0.04 0.12 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.22 20.58 24.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.22 20.58 24.27
Tax 8.12 5.57 -3.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.10 15.01 27.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.10 15.01 27.58
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 2.10 3.86
Diluted EPS 2.67 2.10 3.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.67 2.10 3.86
Diluted EPS 2.67 2.10 3.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:24 pm
