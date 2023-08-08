English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banco Products Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 272.36 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 272.36 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 251.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.34 crore in June 2023 up 226.84% from Rs. 33.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.67 crore in June 2023 up 179.4% from Rs. 46.41 crore in June 2022.

    Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 15.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2022.

    Banco Products shares closed at 334.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.69% returns over the last 6 months and 72.60% over the last 12 months.

    Banco Products (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.36248.38251.62
    Other Operating Income--5.98--
    Total Income From Operations272.36254.36251.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.06148.96164.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.164.75-8.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0614.3611.80
    Depreciation5.845.465.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.7439.8140.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.5041.0238.84
    Other Income72.3312.142.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.8353.1641.37
    Interest0.100.080.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.7353.0841.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.7353.0841.30
    Tax13.398.177.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.3444.9133.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.3444.9133.76
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.436.284.72
    Diluted EPS15.436.284.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.436.284.72
    Diluted EPS15.436.284.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Banco Products #Banco Products (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!