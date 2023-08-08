Banco Products Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 272.36 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.36 crore in June 2023 up 8.24% from Rs. 251.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.34 crore in June 2023 up 226.84% from Rs. 33.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.67 crore in June 2023 up 179.4% from Rs. 46.41 crore in June 2022.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 15.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2022.

Banco Products shares closed at 334.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.69% returns over the last 6 months and 72.60% over the last 12 months.