Banco Products Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.81 crore, down 7.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.81 crore in June 2019 down 7.42% from Rs. 179.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2019 up 110.57% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.89 crore in June 2019 up 54.24% from Rs. 30.40 crore in June 2018.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2018.

Banco Products shares closed at 93.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.89% returns over the last 6 months and -57.87% over the last 12 months.