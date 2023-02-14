English
    Banco Products Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.01 crore, up 23.47% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.01 crore in December 2022 up 23.47% from Rs. 191.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.02 crore in December 2022 up 119.99% from Rs. 15.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.50 crore in December 2022 up 92.91% from Rs. 25.66 crore in December 2021.

    Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.

    Banco Products shares closed at 233.80 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 47.65% over the last 12 months.

    Banco Products (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.01260.80191.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.01260.80191.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.47178.49133.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.71-11.37-13.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5213.7310.31
    Depreciation5.395.224.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.8241.8336.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1032.9019.89
    Other Income8.01109.760.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.11142.6620.70
    Interest0.080.120.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.03142.5420.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.03142.5420.58
    Tax11.018.695.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.02133.8515.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.02133.8515.01
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6218.722.10
    Diluted EPS4.6218.722.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6218.722.10
    Diluted EPS4.6218.722.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Banco Products #Banco Products (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 03:22 pm