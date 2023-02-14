Banco Products Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.01 crore, up 23.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.01 crore in December 2022 up 23.47% from Rs. 191.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.02 crore in December 2022 up 119.99% from Rs. 15.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.50 crore in December 2022 up 92.91% from Rs. 25.66 crore in December 2021.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.

Banco Products shares closed at 233.80 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 47.65% over the last 12 months.