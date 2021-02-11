Banco Products Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 200.70 crore, up 37.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.70 crore in December 2020 up 37.85% from Rs. 145.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.19 crore in December 2020 up 175.56% from Rs. 10.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.01 crore in December 2020 up 128.68% from Rs. 20.12 crore in December 2019.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2019.

Banco Products shares closed at 170.80 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 106.78% returns over the last 6 months and 69.11% over the last 12 months.