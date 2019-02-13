Banco Products Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 182.78 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.78 crore in December 2018 up 23.32% from Rs. 148.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.49 crore in December 2018 down 8.69% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.60 crore in December 2018 up 43.79% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2017.

Banco Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2017.

Banco Products shares closed at 168.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.