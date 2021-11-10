Banco Products Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 548.89 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.89 crore in September 2021 up 25.31% from Rs. 438.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.23 crore in September 2021 up 20.16% from Rs. 40.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.11 crore in September 2021 up 9.76% from Rs. 73.90 crore in September 2020.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 6.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2020.

Banco Products shares closed at 193.25 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.76% returns over the last 6 months and 107.80% over the last 12 months.