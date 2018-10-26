Banco Products Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 434.60 crore, Up 11.04% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 428.08 446.01 386.43 Other Operating Income 6.52 7.05 4.96 Total Income From Operations 434.60 453.06 391.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 264.38 267.87 202.60 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.27 5.94 5.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 46.70 45.57 41.85 Depreciation 9.02 8.30 8.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.05 72.72 82.16 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.72 52.66 51.01 Other Income 2.85 3.31 3.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.57 55.97 54.24 Interest 0.92 0.64 0.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.65 55.33 53.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 58.65 55.33 53.74 Tax 21.94 24.13 16.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.71 31.20 37.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.71 31.20 37.61 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.71 31.20 37.61 Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.13 4.36 5.26 Diluted EPS 5.13 4.36 5.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.13 4.36 5.26 Diluted EPS 5.13 4.36 5.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited