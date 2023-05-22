Banco Products Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 609.30 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 609.30 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 506.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.03 crore in March 2023 up 26.97% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.28 crore in March 2023 up 28.12% from Rs. 79.05 crore in March 2022.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in March 2022.

Banco Products shares closed at 273.70 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.66% returns over the last 6 months and 118.78% over the last 12 months.