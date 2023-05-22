English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banco Products Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 609.30 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 609.30 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 506.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.03 crore in March 2023 up 26.97% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.28 crore in March 2023 up 28.12% from Rs. 79.05 crore in March 2022.

    Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in March 2022.

    Banco Products shares closed at 273.70 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.66% returns over the last 6 months and 118.78% over the last 12 months.

    Banco Products (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations602.36509.08506.71
    Other Operating Income6.94----
    Total Income From Operations609.30509.08506.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials304.55341.19385.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.48-101.68-89.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.0154.1353.85
    Depreciation19.9812.9623.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.0075.3777.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.28127.1156.02
    Other Income3.021.21-0.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.30128.3255.28
    Interest7.212.512.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.09125.8152.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.09125.8152.51
    Tax23.0627.5812.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.0398.2340.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.0398.2340.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.0398.2340.19
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1413.735.62
    Diluted EPS7.1413.735.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1413.735.62
    Diluted EPS7.1413.735.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Banco Products #Banco Products (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am