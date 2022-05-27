Banco Products Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.71 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.71 crore in March 2022 up 13.92% from Rs. 444.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022 up 118.54% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.05 crore in March 2022 up 185.9% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2021.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2021.

Banco Products shares closed at 126.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.