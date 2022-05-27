 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banco Products Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.71 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 506.71 crore in March 2022 up 13.92% from Rs. 444.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2022 up 118.54% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.05 crore in March 2022 up 185.9% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2021.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2021.

Banco Products shares closed at 126.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.

Banco Products (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 506.71 403.76 444.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 506.71 403.76 444.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 385.61 337.60 324.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -89.94 -101.96 -45.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.85 46.67 51.28
Depreciation 23.77 8.13 8.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.40 81.76 87.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.02 31.56 18.59
Other Income -0.74 -2.63 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.28 28.93 19.63
Interest 2.77 0.66 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.51 28.27 17.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.51 28.27 17.66
Tax 12.32 11.17 -0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.19 17.10 18.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.19 17.10 18.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.19 17.10 18.39
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 2.39 2.57
Diluted EPS 5.62 2.39 2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.62 2.39 2.57
Diluted EPS 5.62 2.39 2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 11:52 am
