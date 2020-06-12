Banco Products Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 331.93 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.93 crore in March 2020 down 10.36% from Rs. 370.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2020 up 257.08% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2020 down 5.17% from Rs. 42.39 crore in March 2019.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2019.

Banco Products shares closed at 70.60 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.14% returns over the last 6 months and -47.06% over the last 12 months.