Banco Products Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 370.31 crore, up 21.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.31 crore in March 2019 up 21.4% from Rs. 305.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2019 down 81.95% from Rs. 26.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.39 crore in March 2019 down 27.46% from Rs. 58.44 crore in March 2018.

Banco Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2018.

Banco Products shares closed at 142.05 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.09% returns over the last 6 months and -34.51% over the last 12 months.