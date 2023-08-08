Banco Products Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 749.36 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 749.36 crore in June 2023 up 27.98% from Rs. 585.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.81 crore in June 2023 up 98.93% from Rs. 34.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.11 crore in June 2023 up 66.56% from Rs. 67.91 crore in June 2022.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 9.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2022.

Banco Products shares closed at 334.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.60% over the last 12 months.