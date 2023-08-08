English
    Banco Products Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 749.36 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 749.36 crore in June 2023 up 27.98% from Rs. 585.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.81 crore in June 2023 up 98.93% from Rs. 34.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.11 crore in June 2023 up 66.56% from Rs. 67.91 crore in June 2022.

    Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 9.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2022.

    Banco Products shares closed at 334.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.60% over the last 12 months.

    Banco Products (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations749.36602.36585.52
    Other Operating Income--6.94--
    Total Income From Operations749.36609.30585.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials385.20304.55494.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks90.1426.48-121.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.2368.0151.44
    Depreciation15.3419.9811.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.05112.0094.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.4078.2854.94
    Other Income16.373.021.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.7781.3056.24
    Interest5.247.211.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.5374.0954.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.5374.0954.63
    Tax23.7223.0620.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.8151.0334.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.8151.0334.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.8151.0334.59
    Equity Share Capital14.3014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.627.144.84
    Diluted EPS9.627.144.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.627.144.84
    Diluted EPS9.627.144.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

