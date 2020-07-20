Banco Products Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.28 crore, down 30.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.28 crore in June 2020 down 30.13% from Rs. 392.54 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in June 2020 down 41.31% from Rs. 29.92 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2020 down 45.49% from Rs. 52.61 crore in June 2019.

Banco Products EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2019.

Banco Products shares closed at 83.30 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.