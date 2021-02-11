Banco Products Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 375.50 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.50 crore in December 2020 up 18.09% from Rs. 317.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.81 crore in December 2020 up 176.35% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.91 crore in December 2020 up 130.97% from Rs. 24.64 crore in December 2019.

Banco Products EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2019.

Banco Products shares closed at 170.75 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 106.34% returns over the last 6 months and 68.81% over the last 12 months.