Banco Products Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 339.62 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banco Products (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 339.62 crore in December 2018 up 6.23% from Rs. 319.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2018 down 112.56% from Rs. 29.47 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2018 down 47.65% from Rs. 32.74 crore in December 2017.
Banco Products shares closed at 168.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Banco Products (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|332.74
|428.08
|314.66
|Other Operating Income
|6.88
|6.52
|5.04
|Total Income From Operations
|339.62
|434.60
|319.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|192.53
|264.38
|173.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.61
|-21.27
|-4.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.51
|46.70
|44.13
|Depreciation
|7.31
|9.02
|8.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.03
|79.05
|77.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.63
|56.72
|19.87
|Other Income
|2.20
|2.85
|4.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.83
|59.57
|24.51
|Interest
|1.09
|0.92
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.74
|58.65
|24.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.74
|58.65
|24.03
|Tax
|14.63
|21.94
|-5.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.89
|36.71
|29.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|2.19
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.70
|36.71
|29.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.70
|36.71
|29.47
|Equity Share Capital
|14.30
|14.30
|14.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|5.13
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|5.13
|4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|5.13
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|5.13
|4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited