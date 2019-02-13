Banco Products Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 339.62 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.62 crore in December 2018 up 6.23% from Rs. 319.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2018 down 112.56% from Rs. 29.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2018 down 47.65% from Rs. 32.74 crore in December 2017.

Banco Products shares closed at 168.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.