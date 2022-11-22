Banas Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 96.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 96.32% from Rs. 33.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in September 2022 down 160.05% from Rs. 35.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2022 down 159.84% from Rs. 35.23 crore in September 2021.
Banas Finance shares closed at 16.10 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Banas Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.24
|7.75
|33.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.24
|7.75
|33.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.65
|7.76
|2.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.55
|-0.49
|-2.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.25
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.67
|-0.91
|-0.14
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.15
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|1.00
|32.25
|Other Income
|-20.63
|-58.22
|2.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.08
|-57.23
|35.23
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.13
|-57.25
|35.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.13
|-57.25
|35.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.13
|-57.25
|35.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.13
|-57.25
|35.18
|Equity Share Capital
|48.05
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|-22.32
|13.72
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|-22.32
|13.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|-22.32
|13.72
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|-22.32
|13.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited