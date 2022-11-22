 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banas Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 96.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 96.32% from Rs. 33.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in September 2022 down 160.05% from Rs. 35.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2022 down 159.84% from Rs. 35.23 crore in September 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 16.10 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.

Banas Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.24 7.75 33.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.24 7.75 33.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 7.76 2.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 -0.49 -2.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.25 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.67 -0.91 -0.14
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.15 0.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 1.00 32.25
Other Income -20.63 -58.22 2.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.08 -57.23 35.23
Interest 0.04 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.13 -57.25 35.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.13 -57.25 35.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.13 -57.25 35.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.13 -57.25 35.18
Equity Share Capital 48.05 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.40 -22.32 13.72
Diluted EPS -4.40 -22.32 13.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.40 -22.32 13.72
Diluted EPS -4.40 -22.32 13.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

