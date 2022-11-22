English
    Banas Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 96.32% Y-o-Y

    November 22, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 96.32% from Rs. 33.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.13 crore in September 2022 down 160.05% from Rs. 35.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2022 down 159.84% from Rs. 35.23 crore in September 2021.

    Banas Finance shares closed at 16.10 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.

    Banas Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.247.7533.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.247.7533.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.657.762.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.55-0.49-2.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.250.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.67-0.91-0.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.150.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.461.0032.25
    Other Income-20.63-58.222.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.08-57.2335.23
    Interest0.040.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.13-57.2535.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.13-57.2535.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.13-57.2535.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.13-57.2535.18
    Equity Share Capital48.0525.6525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.40-22.3213.72
    Diluted EPS-4.40-22.3213.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.40-22.3213.72
    Diluted EPS-4.40-22.3213.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

