    Banas Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, up 126.87% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in March 2023 up 126.87% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.04 crore in March 2023 up 236.07% from Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2023 down 6068% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.61 in March 2022.

    Banas Finance shares closed at 16.31 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.30% returns over the last 6 months and -42.99% over the last 12 months.

    Banas Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.312.422.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.312.422.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.945.072.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.52-2.09-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.280.10
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.19-1.57-0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.342.220.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.91-1.490.25
    Other Income0.99-4.93--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.92-6.410.25
    Interest0.020.000.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.94-6.420.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.94-6.420.20
    Tax-44.98--22.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.04-6.42-22.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.04-6.42-22.07
    Equity Share Capital48.0548.0525.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.25-1.34-8.61
    Diluted EPS6.25-1.34-8.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.25-1.34-8.61
    Diluted EPS6.25-1.34-8.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
