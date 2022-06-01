Banas Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 70.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2022 down 70.27% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2022 down 397.54% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 95.5% from Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2021.
Banas Finance shares closed at 33.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 370.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Banas Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.78
|58.45
|9.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.78
|58.45
|9.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.52
|7.48
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-2.20
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.04
|-0.71
|3.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.78
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|53.02
|4.69
|Other Income
|--
|0.05
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|53.07
|5.56
|Interest
|0.05
|0.02
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|53.05
|5.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|53.05
|5.31
|Tax
|22.27
|--
|-1.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.07
|53.05
|6.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.44
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.07
|53.05
|7.42
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|20.71
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|20.71
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|20.71
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|20.71
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited