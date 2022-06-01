Banas Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 70.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2022 down 70.27% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2022 down 397.54% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 95.5% from Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 33.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 370.51% over the last 12 months.