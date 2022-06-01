 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banas Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 70.27% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2022 down 70.27% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.07 crore in March 2022 down 397.54% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 95.5% from Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 33.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 370.51% over the last 12 months.

Banas Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.78 58.45 9.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.78 58.45 9.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.52 7.48 1.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -2.20 -0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.09 0.30
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.04 -0.71 3.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.78 0.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 53.02 4.69
Other Income -- 0.05 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 53.07 5.56
Interest 0.05 0.02 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.20 53.05 5.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.20 53.05 5.31
Tax 22.27 -- -1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.07 53.05 6.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 0.44
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.07 53.05 7.42
Equity Share Capital 25.65 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.61 20.71 2.72
Diluted EPS -8.61 20.71 2.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.61 20.71 2.72
Diluted EPS -8.61 20.71 2.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
