Banas Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.02 6.31 7.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.02 6.31 7.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.37 10.94 7.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.54 -2.52 -0.49 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.28 0.27 0.25 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.32 2.19 -0.91 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.16 11.34 0.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.08 -15.91 1.00 Other Income 0.18 0.99 -58.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.26 -14.92 -57.23 Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.23 -14.94 -57.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.23 -14.94 -57.25 Tax 0.28 -44.98 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.95 30.04 -57.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.95 30.04 -57.25 Equity Share Capital 48.05 48.05 25.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.24 6.25 -22.32 Diluted EPS 1.24 6.25 -22.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.24 6.25 -22.32 Diluted EPS 1.24 6.25 -22.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited