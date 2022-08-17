Banas Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore, up 164.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 164.53% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.25 crore in June 2022 down 1881.77% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.23 crore in June 2022 down 1882.87% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.
Banas Finance shares closed at 18.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -71.17% returns over the last 6 months and 208.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Banas Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.75
|2.78
|2.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.75
|2.78
|2.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.76
|2.52
|0.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.49
|-0.23
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.10
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.91
|-0.04
|-0.87
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.18
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|0.25
|3.21
|Other Income
|-58.22
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.23
|0.25
|3.21
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.25
|0.20
|3.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.25
|0.20
|3.21
|Tax
|--
|22.27
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.25
|-22.07
|3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.25
|-22.07
|3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.32
|-8.61
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-22.32
|-8.61
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.32
|-8.61
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-22.32
|-8.61
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited