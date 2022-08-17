Banas Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore, up 164.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 164.53% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.25 crore in June 2022 down 1881.77% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.23 crore in June 2022 down 1882.87% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 18.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -71.17% returns over the last 6 months and 208.53% over the last 12 months.