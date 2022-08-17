 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banas Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore, up 164.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 164.53% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.25 crore in June 2022 down 1881.77% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.23 crore in June 2022 down 1882.87% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 18.45 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -71.17% returns over the last 6 months and 208.53% over the last 12 months.

Banas Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.75 2.78 2.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.75 2.78 2.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.76 2.52 0.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.49 -0.23 -0.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.10 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.91 -0.04 -0.87
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.18 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.00 0.25 3.21
Other Income -58.22 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.23 0.25 3.21
Interest 0.03 0.05 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -57.25 0.20 3.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -57.25 0.20 3.21
Tax -- 22.27 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -57.25 -22.07 3.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -57.25 -22.07 3.21
Equity Share Capital 25.65 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.32 -8.61 1.25
Diluted EPS -22.32 -8.61 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -22.32 -8.61 1.25
Diluted EPS -22.32 -8.61 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
