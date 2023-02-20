 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banas Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 95.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in December 2022 down 95.86% from Rs. 58.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2022 down 112.1% from Rs. 53.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2022 down 112.08% from Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2021. Banas Finance shares closed at 13.43 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -80.00% over the last 12 months.
Banas Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.421.2458.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.421.2458.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods5.070.657.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.09-0.55-2.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.280.420.09
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-1.570.67-0.71
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.220.510.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.49-0.4653.02
Other Income-4.93-20.630.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.41-21.0853.07
Interest0.000.040.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.42-21.1353.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.42-21.1353.05
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.42-21.1353.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.42-21.1353.05
Equity Share Capital48.0548.0525.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.34-4.4020.71
Diluted EPS-1.34-4.4020.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.34-4.4020.71
Diluted EPS-1.34-4.4020.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

