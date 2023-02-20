Banas Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 95.86% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.42 1.24 58.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.42 1.24 58.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.07 0.65 7.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.09 -0.55 -2.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.28 0.42 0.09 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -1.57 0.67 -0.71 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.22 0.51 0.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.49 -0.46 53.02 Other Income -4.93 -20.63 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.41 -21.08 53.07 Interest 0.00 0.04 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.42 -21.13 53.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.42 -21.13 53.05 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.42 -21.13 53.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.42 -21.13 53.05 Equity Share Capital 48.05 48.05 25.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.34 -4.40 20.71 Diluted EPS -1.34 -4.40 20.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.34 -4.40 20.71 Diluted EPS -1.34 -4.40 20.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited