Banas Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 174.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in December 2020 up 174.55% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2020 up 1641.99% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2020 up 1594.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2019.

Banas Finance shares closed at 4.66 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 93.36% returns over the last 6 months and 130.69% over the last 12 months.