Banas Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore, up 174.55% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.11 crore in December 2020 up 174.55% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2020 up 1641.99% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2020 up 1594.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2019.

Banas Finance shares closed at 4.66 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 93.36% returns over the last 6 months and 130.69% over the last 12 months.

Banas Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.114.971.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.114.971.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.00--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.240.000.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.100.06
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-6.154.130.47
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.04-0.110.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.140.850.55
Other Income0.180.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.320.860.55
Interest0.160.000.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.160.860.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.160.860.53
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.160.860.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.160.860.53
Equity Share Capital25.6511.3811.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.600.750.46
Diluted EPS3.600.750.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.600.750.46
Diluted EPS3.600.750.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 10:39 am

