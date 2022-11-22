Banas Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 96.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 96.32% from Rs. 33.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.22 crore in September 2022 down 160.18% from Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2022 down 159.84% from Rs. 35.23 crore in September 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 16.10 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.