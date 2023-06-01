Banas Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore, up 126.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.31 crore in March 2023 up 126.87% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.56 crore in March 2023 up 237.56% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2023 down 6068% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Banas Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.76 in March 2022.

Banas Finance shares closed at 16.31 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.30% returns over the last 6 months and -42.99% over the last 12 months.