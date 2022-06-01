 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banas Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2022 down 1279.37% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 33.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 370.51% over the last 12 months.

Banas Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.78 58.45 1.70
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.87
Total Income From Operations 2.78 58.45 2.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.52 7.48 0.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -2.20 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.04 -0.71 -0.52
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.78 2.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 53.02 0.30
Other Income -- 0.05 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 53.07 0.30
Interest 0.05 0.02 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.20 53.05 0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.20 53.05 0.21
Tax 22.27 -- -1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.07 53.05 1.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.07 53.05 1.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.14 -0.22 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.22 52.83 1.88
Equity Share Capital 25.65 25.65 25.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.76 20.62 0.73
Diluted EPS -8.76 20.62 0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.76 20.62 0.73
Diluted EPS -8.76 20.62 0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banas Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:53 pm
