Banas Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2022 down 1279.37% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Banas Finance shares closed at 33.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 370.51% over the last 12 months.