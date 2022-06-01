Banas Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banas Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2022 down 1279.37% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Banas Finance shares closed at 33.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 370.51% over the last 12 months.
|Banas Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.78
|58.45
|1.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.87
|Total Income From Operations
|2.78
|58.45
|2.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.52
|7.48
|0.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-2.20
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.09
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.04
|-0.71
|-0.52
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.78
|2.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|53.02
|0.30
|Other Income
|--
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|53.07
|0.30
|Interest
|0.05
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|53.05
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|53.05
|0.21
|Tax
|22.27
|--
|-1.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.07
|53.05
|1.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.07
|53.05
|1.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.14
|-0.22
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.22
|52.83
|1.88
|Equity Share Capital
|25.65
|25.65
|25.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.76
|20.62
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-8.76
|20.62
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.76
|20.62
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-8.76
|20.62
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited